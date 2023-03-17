i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 164,129 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 158,012 shares.The stock last traded at $24.54 and had previously closed at $24.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

i3 Verticals Trading Down 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $823.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $86.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 480,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 58,419 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $899,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Software and Services, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers payment solutions to businesses and organizations.

Featured Articles

