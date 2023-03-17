Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEP traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.96. The company had a trading volume of 386,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,866. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.34 and its 200-day moving average is $52.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Icahn Enterprises has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $55.55.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,739.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises

About Icahn Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEP. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 30,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Icahn Carl C raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 277,653,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,360,695,000 after buying an additional 20,606,398 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.