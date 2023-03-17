Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Icahn Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IEP traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.96. The company had a trading volume of 386,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,866. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.34 and its 200-day moving average is $52.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Icahn Enterprises has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $55.55.
Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,739.09%.
About Icahn Enterprises
Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.
See Also
