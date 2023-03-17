ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
ICICI Bank Stock Down 0.0 %
IBN traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $20.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,352,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,443,955. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. ICICI Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75.
ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that ICICI Bank will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICICI Bank
About ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.
