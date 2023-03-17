ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

ICICI Bank Stock Down 0.0 %

IBN traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $20.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,352,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,443,955. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. ICICI Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that ICICI Bank will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICICI Bank

About ICICI Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in ICICI Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ICICI Bank by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.

