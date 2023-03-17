Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Identiv from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Identiv Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of INVE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.13. 87,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,318. Identiv has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.56.

Institutional Trading of Identiv

Identiv Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INVE. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Identiv by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Identiv by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Identiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

