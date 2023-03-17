Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Identiv from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.
Identiv Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of INVE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.13. 87,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,318. Identiv has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.56.
Identiv Company Profile
Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.
