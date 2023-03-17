IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $239.91.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded down $4.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $214.57. 141,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,882. IDEX has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $810.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.75 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.44%. IDEX’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEX will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,188,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,836,240,000 after purchasing an additional 252,058 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in IDEX by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,269,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,628,000 after purchasing an additional 306,008 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in IDEX by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,660,000 after purchasing an additional 117,605 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,736,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,838,000 after purchasing an additional 48,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IDEX by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,263 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

