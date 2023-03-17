IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Insider Chris H. Takimoto Sells 1,768 Shares of Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 1,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $33,114.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,217.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

IGM Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $17.40 on Friday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $35.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGMS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,188,000 after purchasing an additional 415,028 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,622,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,290,000 after acquiring an additional 376,832 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 166.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 368,089 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 636.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 80,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $850,000. 41.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

