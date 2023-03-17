Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up approximately 2.1% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Vertical Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.07.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW stock traded down $1.97 on Friday, reaching $228.37. 491,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,179. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.98 and a 200-day moving average of $217.47. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $253.37. The firm has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.