Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Immersion from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Immersion in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Get Immersion alerts:

Immersion Price Performance

Shares of Immersion stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.85. 261,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,098. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.69. Immersion has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $8.31. The company has a market cap of $254.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.43.

Immersion Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Immersion

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Immersion’s payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

In other news, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 12,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $90,961.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,383.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Immersion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion in the second quarter worth $56,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Immersion in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in Immersion during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Immersion during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.