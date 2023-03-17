Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Plans Dividend of $0.16

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1637 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.
Impala Platinum Stock Performance
Shares of IMPUY opened at $9.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Impala Platinum has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $16.95.
