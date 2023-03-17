Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INCY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

INCY stock opened at $73.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.74. Incyte has a twelve month low of $65.07 and a twelve month high of $86.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Incyte will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,970 shares of company stock worth $9,447,367 in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Incyte

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Incyte by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 150,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 623.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

