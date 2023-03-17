Independence Bank of Kentucky Acquires 784 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 175,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,667,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of RTX opened at $98.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

