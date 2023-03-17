Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys 3,931 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 104.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 231,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 27,153 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 111,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $403,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 128,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 46,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 499,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $20.53 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $21.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.50.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

