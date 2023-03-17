Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,719 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Walmart by 500.0% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $38,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $633,543.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,935,093.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $633,543.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,935,093.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,396,204.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,924 shares in the company, valued at $209,822,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,830,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,798,478 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $138.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $372.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $165.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

