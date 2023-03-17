Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 150.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $127.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $86.01 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.20.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.38.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.