Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $95,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR stock opened at $81.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

