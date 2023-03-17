Independence Bank of Kentucky Lowers Stock Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 33,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LIT stock opened at $59.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.08. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $57.56 and a 1-year high of $82.17.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

