Independence Bank of Kentucky Purchases New Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter worth $4,693,000. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 6.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTE shares. Wolfe Research raised TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BNP Paribas cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.12) to €73.00 ($78.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $57.56 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $65.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.74.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $63.88 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.48%. Equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.543 dividend. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.84%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.