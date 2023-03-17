Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 362 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,339 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,469,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,944 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,087 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 6,749.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,384,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $410,818,000 after buying an additional 3,334,875 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $285,893,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after buying an additional 2,326,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.70.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $255.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.86 billion, a PE ratio of 146.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $289.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,066 shares of company stock valued at $51,229,679 in the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

