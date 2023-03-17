Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Short Interest Up 11.2% in February

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,660,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the February 13th total of 5,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 124,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

IRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.81.

IRT traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $16.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,464,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,702. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.61. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

