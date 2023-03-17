Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $646,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,553 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Walmart were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,550,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $214,271,385.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 257,930,893 shares in the company, valued at $35,648,628,721.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,550,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $214,271,385.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 257,930,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,648,628,721.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,396,204.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,924 shares in the company, valued at $209,822,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,830,325 shares of company stock worth $1,378,798,478. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT opened at $138.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $372.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.42 and a 200 day moving average of $141.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

