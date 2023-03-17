Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.14.

NVIDIA Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $255.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.86 billion, a PE ratio of 146.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $289.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 293,066 shares of company stock valued at $51,229,679. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

