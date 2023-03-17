IndiGG (INDI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $123.60 Million

IndiGG (INDI) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. IndiGG has a market capitalization of $123.60 million and approximately $56,354.75 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IndiGG has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One IndiGG token can currently be bought for $0.0741 or 0.00000277 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG’s launch date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

