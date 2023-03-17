INDUS (ETR:INH) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of INDUS Holding AG (ETR:INH – Get Rating) traded down 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €21.45 ($23.06) and last traded at €21.65 ($23.28). 19,363 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 22,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at €22.45 ($24.14).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($27.96) target price on INDUS in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

INDUS Stock Down 3.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €24.23 and a 200 day moving average of €21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.39 million, a P/E ratio of -26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

INDUS Company Profile

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

