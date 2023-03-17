InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the February 13th total of 5,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 86,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

InFinT Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of IFIN opened at $10.57 on Friday. InFinT Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in InFinT Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in InFinT Acquisition by 13.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in InFinT Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in InFinT Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in InFinT Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

InFinT Acquisition Company Profile

InFinT Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in financial technology sections in North America, Asia, Latin America, Europe, and Israel.

Further Reading

