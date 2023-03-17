Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG) Shares Bought by McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August comprises 1.8% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 782,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,368,000 after buying an additional 150,031 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 43,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PAUG stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.83. 23,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.52.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

