Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB) Stake Cut by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,766 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the third quarter worth $309,000.

PFEB traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.69. 34,232 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.95 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

