Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) CEO Pavel Raifeld Acquires 3,000 Shares

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) CEO Pavel Raifeld purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $32,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,515.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of INVA opened at $11.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $799.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.56. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $20.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 2,417.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 362.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Innoviva from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innoviva in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Innoviva from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Innoviva in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

