Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) CEO Pavel Raifeld Acquires 3,000 Shares

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) CEO Pavel Raifeld purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $32,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,515.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Innoviva Stock Performance
Shares of INVA opened at $11.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $799.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.56. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $20.71.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innoviva
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 2,417.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 362.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Innoviva
Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innoviva (INVA)
- Dollar General Offers Great Prices, but the Stock isn’t a Value
- Jabil Inc.: Blue Chip Tech Stock Pulls Back To Buy Zone
- Should You Bring The Luck Of The Irish To Your Investmets?
- The Big Banks Join Forces to Save First Republic Bank
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.