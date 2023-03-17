Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.33.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ INO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,480,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,304,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $284.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,726.74% and a negative return on equity of 98.03%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,195,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,699,000 after buying an additional 8,927,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,544,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,104 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,382,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,718 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 290,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,316,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,122 shares during the period. 46.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline includes VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

