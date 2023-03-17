Insider Buying: Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Buys 500 Shares of Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.32 per share, with a total value of $16,160.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 5th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 200 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.80 per share, with a total value of $6,560.00.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 7,200 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $234,576.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00.

Associated Capital Group Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:AC opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $816.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.11. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.69 and a 52 week high of $44.50.

Institutional Trading of Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 321.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $7.54 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Associated Capital Group by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Associated Capital Group by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Associated Capital Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Associated Capital Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile



Associated Capital Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides alternative investment management services and operates a direct investment business that invests in new and existing businesses. The firm primarily manage assets in equity event-driven strategies and across a range of risk and event arbitrage portfolios.

Featured Stories

