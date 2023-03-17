Insider Buying: Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Buys 500 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2023

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:ACGet Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.32 per share, with a total value of $16,160.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, January 5th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 200 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.80 per share, with a total value of $6,560.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 28th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 7,200 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $234,576.00.
  • On Friday, December 23rd, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00.

Associated Capital Group Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:AC opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $816.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.11. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.69 and a 52 week high of $44.50.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:ACGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 321.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $7.54 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Associated Capital Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Associated Capital Group by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Associated Capital Group by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Associated Capital Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Associated Capital Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Associated Capital Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides alternative investment management services and operates a direct investment business that invests in new and existing businesses. The firm primarily manage assets in equity event-driven strategies and across a range of risk and event arbitrage portfolios.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC)

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.