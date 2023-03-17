Insider Buying: Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Director Acquires $12,818.00 in Stock

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) Director Margaret Letsche acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $12,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BLFY stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $13.69. The stock has a market cap of $261.93 million, a PE ratio of 104.39 and a beta of 0.27.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 66,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLFY. Compass Point lowered shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded Blue Foundry Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

