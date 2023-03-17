Insider Buying: Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Director Acquires $12,818.00 in Stock

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) Director Margaret Letsche acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $12,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
BLFY stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $13.69. The stock has a market cap of $261.93 million, a PE ratio of 104.39 and a beta of 0.27.
Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter.
A number of research firms recently commented on BLFY. Compass Point lowered shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded Blue Foundry Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.
Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.
