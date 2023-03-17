Insider Buying: Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Director Acquires $198,600.00 in Stock

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) Director Murray R. Wise purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $198,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 189,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,170.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Farmland Partners Price Performance

FPI stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 0.80. Farmland Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.92.

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Farmland Partners

FPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Farmland Partners from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Farmland Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Farmland Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter worth $423,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 91,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

