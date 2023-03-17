Insider Buying: FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Insider Purchases £494.16 in Stock

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Rating) insider Michael (Mike) McLaren purchased 58 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 852 ($10.38) per share, for a total transaction of £494.16 ($602.27).

On Monday, February 13th, Michael (Mike) McLaren purchased 63 shares of FDM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 787 ($9.59) per share, for a total transaction of £495.81 ($604.28).

On Wednesday, January 11th, Michael (Mike) McLaren purchased 65 shares of FDM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 764 ($9.31) per share, for a total transaction of £496.60 ($605.24).

FDM opened at GBX 810 ($9.87) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £884.44 million, a P/E ratio of 2,700.00 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 809.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 738.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88. FDM Group has a 12 month low of GBX 591 ($7.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,162 ($14.16).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from FDM Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11,666.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Numis Securities downgraded FDM Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.19) price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Wednesday.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

