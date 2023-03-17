Insider Buying: PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV) Director Purchases 3,350 Shares of Stock

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) Director Robert J. Costantino bought 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $10,117.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,303.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PetVivo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PETV traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $2.90. 37,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,469. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. PetVivo had a negative net margin of 964.11% and a negative return on equity of 240.41%. The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PetVivo

About PetVivo

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetVivo during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PetVivo by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PetVivo by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

PetVivo Holdings, Inc is a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company. It is engaged in the business of translating or adapting human biotech and medical technology into products for commercialization in the veterinary market to treat companion animals such as dogs, horses, cats, and other animals suffering from osteoarthritis and other afflictions.

