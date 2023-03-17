Insider Buying: Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Director Buys 1,348 Shares of Stock

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) Director Todd J. Stein acquired 1,348 shares of Spok stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $13,102.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 830,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,076,036.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Spok Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SPOK traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,916. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.28. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $10.84. The firm has a market cap of $191.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.27.
Spok Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.68%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPOK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spok in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Spok in a research report on Monday, December 19th.
About Spok
Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call center operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.
See Also
