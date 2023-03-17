Insider Buying: Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Director Buys 1,348 Shares of Stock

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) Director Todd J. Stein acquired 1,348 shares of Spok stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $13,102.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 830,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,076,036.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Spok Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPOK traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,916. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.28. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $10.84. The firm has a market cap of $191.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Get Spok alerts:

Spok Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Spok by 2.3% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 71,560 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spok by 12.6% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 126,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spok during the third quarter worth about $497,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Spok by 8.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,555 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Spok by 9.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. 45.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPOK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spok in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Spok in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

About Spok

(Get Rating)

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call center operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

See Also

