Insider Buying: Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Director Acquires $38,625.00 in Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) Director John Schutte acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.50 per share, for a total transaction of $38,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,837.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Schutte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 27th, John Schutte acquired 750 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00.

SYBT opened at $54.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.30 and a 200-day moving average of $66.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.69. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.54 and a 1-year high of $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 298.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 33,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 24,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

