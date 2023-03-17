Insider Buying: Telstra Group Limited (ASX:TLS) Insider Acquires 25,589 Shares of Stock

Telstra Group Limited (ASX:TLS – Get Rating) insider Ming Long AM purchased 25,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$4.11 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of A$105,119.61 ($70,079.74).

Telstra Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.85.

Get Telstra Group alerts:

Telstra Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Telstra Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.08. Telstra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.25%.

Telstra Group Company Profile

Telstra Group Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication, media and technology products and services in Australia using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.