Insider Selling: American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CFO Sells $47,200.00 in Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) CFO Robert Shepardson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,091,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

American Well Stock Up 1.6 %

AMWL opened at $2.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $693.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.60. American Well Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.05 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 97.73%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMWL shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.20 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered American Well from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.53.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 175.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 46.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

