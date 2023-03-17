Insider Selling: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) CFO Sells 12,776 Shares of Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) CFO William J. Peters sold 12,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $465,429.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,451 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,169.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AMPH traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $36.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,221,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average of $29.99. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $44.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.73.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.