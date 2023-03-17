Insider Selling: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) CFO Sells 12,776 Shares of Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) CFO William J. Peters sold 12,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $465,429.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,451 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,169.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $36.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,221,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average of $29.99. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $44.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.73.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $2,110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

