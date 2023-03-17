Insider Selling: Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) CEO Sells 9,811 Shares of Stock

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth Michael Reali sold 9,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $13,637.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,818.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Bioventus Stock Down 12.9 %

Shares of BVS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.42. 540,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,707. The company has a market cap of $109.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.48. Bioventus Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bioventus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bioventus by 123.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bioventus by 15.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bioventus by 1,845.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Bioventus by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bioventus by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 235,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. 46.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bioventus Company Profile

Separately, Craig Hallum cut Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bioventus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

Further Reading

