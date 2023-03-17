Insider Selling: Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells 30,769 Shares of Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,232,290.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,374,290.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $2,378,443.70.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $2,247,367.76.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $2,545,827.06.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $2,378,136.01.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $2,316,598.01.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $2,174,137.54.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,830,447.81.

Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,708,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,656,809. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.49. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $149.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.87 and a beta of 2.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Block in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Block by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,857,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,425 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Block by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,702,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,667,000 after purchasing an additional 686,870 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Block by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Block by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,490,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,541,000 after buying an additional 132,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

