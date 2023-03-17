Insider Selling: CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Rating) CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $49,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,480 shares in the company, valued at $111,507.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CCLD opened at $3.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. CareCloud, Inc. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $5.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.86 million. CareCloud had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 1.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCLD shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of CareCloud in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

CareCloud, Inc operates as a healthcare information technology (IT) company. engages in the provision of an integrated suite of proprietary cloud-based electronic health records and practice management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare IT and Practice Management. The Healthcare IT offers proprietary web-based suite of services such as practice management applications, certified electronic health records solution, revenue cycle management services and mobile health applications.

