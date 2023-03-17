Insider Selling: Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) CFO Sells 1,069 Shares of Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 1,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $22,224.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,289.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Stefanovich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cryoport alerts:

On Monday, March 13th, Robert Stefanovich sold 1,159 shares of Cryoport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $23,342.26.

Cryoport Stock Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ:CYRX traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $21.61. The stock had a trading volume of 667,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 14.11 and a current ratio of 14.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 1.34. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryoport

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $60.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.26 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.32) EPS. Analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,786 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,215 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,846 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 34,700 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CYRX. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cryoport from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

About Cryoport

(Get Rating)

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.