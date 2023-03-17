Insider Selling: CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.61, for a total transaction of $131,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,103.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CSW Industrials Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:CSWI traded down $4.04 on Friday, hitting $131.15. 110,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,397. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.82 and a 200-day moving average of $126.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.03 and a fifty-two week high of $148.91.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $171.09 million during the quarter.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSW Industrials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 14.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 52.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 804,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

(Get Rating)

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.