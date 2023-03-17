Insider Selling: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Insider Sells $120,289.92 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) insider Ken Exner sold 2,064 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $120,289.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,175,258.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Elastic Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $56.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.22. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Elastic has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $96.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Elastic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Elastic by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

