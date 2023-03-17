Insider Selling: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Insider Sells $120,289.92 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) insider Ken Exner sold 2,064 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $120,289.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,175,258.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Elastic Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $56.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.22. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Elastic has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $96.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Elastic by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

