Insider Selling: FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) EVP Sells $330,953.76 in Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 5,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $330,953.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,804.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

FRP Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRPH opened at $58.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $552.18 million, a PE ratio of 121.54 and a beta of 0.58. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.08 and a 1-year high of $63.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FRP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in FRP by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in FRP by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in FRP by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in FRP by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in FRP by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 45.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRP Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FRP in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

