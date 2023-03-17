Insider Selling: Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CFO Sells $250,799.26 in Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $250,799.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lawrence J. Hineline also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 10th, Lawrence J. Hineline sold 15,663 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $674,448.78.

On Friday, February 24th, Lawrence J. Hineline sold 7,455 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $350,608.65.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Lawrence J. Hineline sold 10,443 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $488,941.26.

On Friday, February 17th, Lawrence J. Hineline sold 53,968 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $2,689,225.44.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $45.25 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $66.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a negative net margin of 102.37%. The firm had revenue of $87.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at $248,502,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 697.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,497,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,269,000 after buying an additional 1,310,130 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $55,136,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,577,000 after buying an additional 912,268 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,924,000 after buying an additional 748,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

