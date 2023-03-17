Insider Selling: Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) Insider Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK – Get Rating) insider Charles Peal sold 1,250 shares of Lok’nStore Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 820 ($9.99), for a total value of £10,250 ($12,492.38).
Lok’nStore Group Price Performance
Lok’nStore Group stock traded down GBX 12 ($0.15) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 818 ($9.97). 10,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,067. The company has a market capitalization of £245.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,024.39 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 926.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 915.08. Lok’nStore Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 674 ($8.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,090 ($13.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.54, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.15.
About Lok’nStore Group
