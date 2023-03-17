Insider Selling: Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) Insider Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK – Get Rating) insider Charles Peal sold 1,250 shares of Lok’nStore Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 820 ($9.99), for a total value of £10,250 ($12,492.38).

Lok’nStore Group stock traded down GBX 12 ($0.15) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 818 ($9.97). 10,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,067. The company has a market capitalization of £245.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,024.39 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 926.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 915.08. Lok’nStore Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 674 ($8.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,090 ($13.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.54, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.15.

Lok'nStore Group Plc engages in the development and operation of self-storage centers in the United Kingdom. It offers household storage services for furniture and belongings while moving property, decluttering, home improvements, redecorating, travelling overseas, and other life events. The company also operates business self-storage units and spaces with mini-warehousing, pallet storage, archives and documents, holding stocks, boxes, office spaces, and eBayers and online retailers; and provides insurance services.

