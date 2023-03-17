Insider Selling: PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $25,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,210,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,396,946.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,400 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $23,188.00.

On Friday, March 10th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $19,432.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $10,350.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $37,047.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $24,535.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $29,369.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $31,545.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $34,874.00.

On Friday, February 10th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $41,030.00.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,400 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $32,560.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

PRT stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51.

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

