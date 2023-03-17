Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) COO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total transaction of $309,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,189,479.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Robert Andrew Douglas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 15th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.50, for a total value of $320,250.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $330,645.00.

ResMed Stock Up 1.6 %

RMD opened at $211.28 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $262.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.35 and its 200 day moving average is $219.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.22 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $244,477,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 7.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,519,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,576,339,000 after acquiring an additional 535,742 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 245.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 397,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,853,000 after purchasing an additional 282,613 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,213,000 after purchasing an additional 253,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2,341.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 220,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,831,000 after purchasing an additional 211,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.17.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

