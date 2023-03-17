Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Sells 2,221 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $98,767.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,021.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jolene Lau Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 14th, Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,366 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $56,497.76.

Smartsheet Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $46.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.41. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $58.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

